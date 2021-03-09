Upset over denial by youth to marry her, woman ends life in UP

Upset over denial by a youth to marry her during a panchayat, a woman ended her life by hanging herself in the Ujhani area here, police said on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Shama’s marriage was fixed with Atiq two months ago. On Monday, a panchayat was held in Sikri Jangal village wherein he refused to marry her, they said.

Upset with this, the woman reached home and hanged herself, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma confirmed that the woman ended her life after reaching home from the panchayat.

On the complaint of a victim's family member, an FIR has been registered against Atiq under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

