Norway may block Rolls-Royce sale of Bergen Engines to Russian buyer

Norway may block Rolls-Royce sale of Bergen Engines to Russian buyerReuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:30 IST
Norway's NSM security agency may block a planned 150 million euro ($178 million) sale by Rolls-Royce of its Bergen Engines unit to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the Norwegian justice ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8435 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Norwegian
- Russia
- Rolls-Royce
ALSO READ
Norway moves ''home'' World Cup qualifier to neutral Spain
Norway to reassess national anti-virus measures in late March, says health minister
Norway to reassess national anti-virus measures in late March, says health minister
Nordic skiing-Klaebo leads Norway's sprint clean sweep, Sundling wins for Sweden
Norway offers 84 exploration blocks in 2021 licensing round