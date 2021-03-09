Left Menu

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm after uproar by Opposition over fuel prices

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following continued ruckus by the Opposition over the rise of fuel prices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:31 IST
Rajya Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following continued ruckus by the Opposition over the rise of fuel prices. Earlier today, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon following constant disturbance by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country.

While commencing the Rajya Sabha session, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said: "During the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its gallery only, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in Rajya Sabha chamber and remaining members to sit in the gallery." The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha was scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. (ANI)

