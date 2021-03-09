Left Menu

Delhi budget: Rs 50 crores allocated for free COVID-19 vaccines

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 50 crores in this year's budget to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:44 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 50 crores in this year's budget to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the national capital. "COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the union territory. We have allotted Rs 50 crores in the budget for the same," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting Delhi's first paperless budget on Monday in the Delhi Assembly.

He also said that the number of COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be increased from 45,000 to 60,000 per day. Sisodia also announced that Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy where students will be acquainted with the NDA coaching besides regular studies.

"Today I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of independence. This budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence," said Sisodia while presenting the budget. The budget session of the Delhi assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out in the country on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2. The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination started on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

