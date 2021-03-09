Norway may block Rolls-Royce sale of Bergen Engines to Russia's TMH
Norway's NSM security agency may block a planned 150 million euro ($178 million) sale by Rolls-Royce of its Bergen Engines unit to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the justice ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Britain's Rolls-Royce announced the planned sale on Feb. 4 as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the pandemic.Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:44 IST
Norway's NSM security agency may block a planned 150 million euro ($178 million) sale by Rolls-Royce of its Bergen Engines unit to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the justice ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Britain's Rolls-Royce announced the planned sale on Feb. 4 as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the pandemic. Bergen Engines is, among other things, a supplier to NATO member Norway's navy.
"It may be that a sale of Bergen Engines AS to TMH Group could jeopardise national security interests," Justice Minister Monica Maeland said. "It is therefore necessary to pause this process to establish a sufficient basis of facts on which to consider the transfer," she said.
($1 = 0.8435 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Russia
- Rolls-Royce
- justice ministry
- Justice
- NATO
- Britain
ALSO READ
Glenmark arm gets Russian health ministry nod for nasal spray Ryaltris
EU should prepare additional sanctions on Russia, Germany says
Glenmark's Ryaltris®- innovative single nasal spray, ready to market in Russia
Russia's COVID-19 vaccination drive slowly picking up speed
Russia reports 12,604 new coronavirus cases, 337 deaths