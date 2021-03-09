HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities New Delhi: With 15,388 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,08,99,394, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL28 DL-BUD-SISODIA Delhi govt presents Rs 69,000-Cr budget for FY 2021-22 New Delhi: The Delhi government presented a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on ''patriotism'' for financial year 2021-22 on Tuesday.

DEL32 DL-BUD-VACCINE Delhi govt allocates Rs 50 cr in budget for free COVID vaccine at its hospitals New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people free-of-cost at its hospitals in future phases of the inoculation drive too and a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made in its annual budget for this scheme.

DEL34 ED-RAIDS-3RDLD PUNJAB MLA ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in drugs money-laundering case New Delhi/Chandigarh: The ED raided the premises of rebel AAP MLA from Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira, his family members in Delhi and some jailed convicts on Tuesday in a money-laundering case linked to the 2015 Fazilka narcotics trafficking case and a fake passport racket, officials said.

DEL15 RAHUL-CHINA India must prepare for borderless war: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country must prepare for a borderless war as the past practice of a 2.5-front war has become obsolete.

MDS2 ISRO-NASA-RADAR ISRO develops radar for joint earth observation satellite mission with NASA Bengaluru: ISRO has completed development of a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capable of producing extremely high-resolution images for a joint earth observation satellite mission with the US space agency NASA.

BOM6 MH-LOCKDOWN-MINISTER Can't rule out partial lockdown in Mumbai: Guardian Minister Mumbai: Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-LD POLL SCHEDULE SC rejects plea challenging EC’s decision to hold WB assembly polls in eight phases New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct assembly elections over eight phases in West Bengal and seeking to bar the BJP and its leaders from using “Jai Shri Ram” as a slogan during the campaign. LGD5 SC-GHOSH SC directs arrest warrant against WB BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh be kept in abeyance New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against BJP candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh in connection with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls violence case be kept in abeyance till the conclusion of the assembly polls in West Bengal.

LGD4 DL-HC-IT RULES Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging new IT Rules New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

FOREIGN FGN16 UK-INDIA-DEBATE-LD REAX India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate London: The High Commission of India in London has condemned false assertions in a ''distinctly one-sided discussion'' among a group of British parliamentarians on Monday on the issue of peaceful protests and press freedoms in India, amidst the ongoing farmers' stir against three new laws on agricultural reforms. By Aditi Khanna FGN20 VIRUS-UN-INDIA-VACCINE India helping to address issue of vaccine equity: top UN Women official New York: Lauding India for its vaccine leadership, a top UN Women official has said the country was directly helping to address the issue of vaccine equity while rich nations were “cutting side deals” with pharmaceutical giants to buy more vaccines than they actually need. By Yoshita Singh.

