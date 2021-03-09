Meghalaya's annual tourism revenue dips to Rs 3 cr from Rs 20 cr due to COVID-19: CM

Meghalaya's annual tourism revenue dips to Rs 3 cr from Rs 20 cr due to COVID-19: CMPTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:38 IST
Meghalaya's annual tourism revenue has dipped to just Rs 3 crore from over Rs 20 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the tourism industry in the state, he said in a written reply to a question raised during the Budget session of the Assembly.
The state government's revenue generation till December last year was only Rs 3.48 crore as compared to Rs 20.89 crore in 2019, Rs 24.77 crore in 2018 and Rs 22.95 crore in 2017, Sangma added.
