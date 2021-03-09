Left Menu

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

Norway has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce as it assesses the security implications of selling the supplier to the country's navy, the justice ministry said on Tuesday. Norway's NSM security agency is assessing the 150 million euro ($178 million) sale of Bergen Engines to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the ministry said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:38 IST
Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norway has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce as it assesses the security implications of selling the supplier to the country's navy, the justice ministry said on Tuesday.

Norway's NSM security agency is assessing the 150 million euro ($178 million) sale of Bergen Engines to a company controlled by Russia's TMH Group, the ministry said. Britain's Rolls-Royce announced the planned sale on Feb. 4 as part of a disposal plan aimed at helping the maker of engines for aircraft and ships survive the pandemic.

Bergen Engines is, among other things, a supplier to NATO member Norway's navy. "It may be that a sale of Bergen Engines AS to TMH Group could jeopardize national security interests," Justice Minister Monica Maeland said.

"It is, therefore, necessary to pause this process to establish a sufficient basis of facts on which to consider the transfer," she said. Any ongoing due diligence linked to the sale must be put on hold until Norwegian authorities have concluded their investigation, the ministry said.

While Norway welcomes foreign investment, this must be balanced against potential threats to national security, the ministry added. "The security situation requires us to closely monitor foreign investments in strategic industries," Maeland said, adding she plans to give a separate briefing on the matter to parliament.

Bergen Engines makes medium-speed gas and diesel engines for marine and power generation customers and employs about 950 people. It generated revenue of 239 million pounds in 2019, Rolls-Royce said when announcing the planned sale. ($1 = 0.8435 euros)

($1 = 0.7211 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Parliament strips Puigdemont, two other Catalans of immunity

The European Parliament has voted to waive the immunity of Catalonias former regional head of government and two other separatist lawmakers, taking them a step closer to extradition to Spain, where they are charged with sedition. The chambe...

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, while Chinas benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the prospect of tighter policy and slowing economic rec...

'I want my rights': The 80-year-old Lebanese musician fighting for a COVID-19 jab

By Timour Azhari MTEIN, Lebanon, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As a career musician who has played brass and wind instruments for most of his life, Joseph al-Hajj, 80, was particularly anxious to protect his most precious asset - his...

Students of JAGSOM and IFIM Institutions Contribute 18 Lacs to 'Empower Women and Save the Girl Child'

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The students of Jagdish Sheth School of Management JAGSOM, formerly known as IFIM Business School, IFIM College and IFIM Law School donated 18 lacs to provide nourishment and support to women whose livel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021