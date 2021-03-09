EU parliament waives immunity for former Catalan leader Puigdemont

The European Parliament has voted to strip the immunity from prosecution from Carles Puigdemont and two other Catalan separatist lawmakers Spain has charged with sedition.

The chamber announced on Tuesday that EU lawmakers had voted clearly in favor of waiving the immunity of Catalonia's former regional head of government and two former cabinet members, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

