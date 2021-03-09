Left Menu

EU parliament waives immunity for former Catalan leader Puigdemont

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:40 IST
EU parliament waives immunity for former Catalan leader Puigdemont
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The European Parliament has voted to strip the immunity from prosecution from Carles Puigdemont and two other Catalan separatist lawmakers Spain has charged with sedition.

The chamber announced on Tuesday that EU lawmakers had voted clearly in favor of waiving the immunity of Catalonia's former regional head of government and two former cabinet members, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Parliament strips Puigdemont, two other Catalans of immunity

The European Parliament has voted to waive the immunity of Catalonias former regional head of government and two other separatist lawmakers, taking them a step closer to extradition to Spain, where they are charged with sedition. The chambe...

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, while Chinas benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the prospect of tighter policy and slowing economic rec...

'I want my rights': The 80-year-old Lebanese musician fighting for a COVID-19 jab

By Timour Azhari MTEIN, Lebanon, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As a career musician who has played brass and wind instruments for most of his life, Joseph al-Hajj, 80, was particularly anxious to protect his most precious asset - his...

Students of JAGSOM and IFIM Institutions Contribute 18 Lacs to 'Empower Women and Save the Girl Child'

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The students of Jagdish Sheth School of Management JAGSOM, formerly known as IFIM Business School, IFIM College and IFIM Law School donated 18 lacs to provide nourishment and support to women whose livel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021