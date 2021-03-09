Left Menu

NGT dismisses review plea challenging environment clearance given to NPCIL in Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:44 IST
NGT dismisses review plea challenging environment clearance given to NPCIL in Haryana

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea challenging the environmental clearance granted to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for setting up a Nuclear Power Plant in Haryana's Fatehabad district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said no case is made out for review by raising a contention that there is no preparation of conservation plan for the area.

''If there is a violation of an order of this tribunal, review application is not the remedy. Moreover, the review application is barred by limitation having been filed after more than two years of the order while the limitation provided is 30 days under Rule 22 of the National Green Tribunal (Practices and Procedure) Rules, 2011,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha seeking review of the NGT's 2018 order dismissing its petition challenging the environment clearance granted to NPCIL.

The NGO had contended that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project had been carried out without determining its effects on the local environment, humans and the wildlife in the region as well as the neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Delhi.

''While granting the environmental clearance, the Ministry had overlooked the fact that it was subject to clearance from the wildlife angle and that the state government of Harayana was to prepare a conservation plan of the township area in absence of which no construction activity was permitted,'' the plea said.

The Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna project at the Gorakhpur village will have four units each of 700-MW capacity and is to come up at a cost Rs 23,502 crore.

A total of 1,503 acres of land has been acquired for the plant, of which the lion's share of 1,313 acres belongs to Gorakhpur village. The entire land was acquired from 847 families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Parliament strips Puigdemont, two other Catalans of immunity

The European Parliament has voted to waive the immunity of Catalonias former regional head of government and two other separatist lawmakers, taking them a step closer to extradition to Spain, where they are charged with sedition. The chambe...

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, while Chinas benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the prospect of tighter policy and slowing economic rec...

'I want my rights': The 80-year-old Lebanese musician fighting for a COVID-19 jab

By Timour Azhari MTEIN, Lebanon, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As a career musician who has played brass and wind instruments for most of his life, Joseph al-Hajj, 80, was particularly anxious to protect his most precious asset - his...

Students of JAGSOM and IFIM Institutions Contribute 18 Lacs to 'Empower Women and Save the Girl Child'

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The students of Jagdish Sheth School of Management JAGSOM, formerly known as IFIM Business School, IFIM College and IFIM Law School donated 18 lacs to provide nourishment and support to women whose livel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021