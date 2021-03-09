Malaysia's Top Glove says review finds no forced labour as of January

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp said on Tuesday an independent consultant had concluded that there was no systemic forced labour at the company as of January.

Top Glove Executive Director Lim Cheong Guan told an earnings call the conclusion followed the consultant's verification of the company's corrective action plan submitted to U.S. authorities. Top Glove is the world's biggest maker of medical gloves.

Last July, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection placed an import ban on Top Glove's subsidiaries over allegations of forced labour.

