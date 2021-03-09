Brother-in-law of Tunisia's ousted president gets 10 years for corruption - TAP

Brother-in-law of Tunisia's ousted president gets 10 years for corruption - TAPReuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:54 IST
A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, to ten years in jail for corruption, the state-run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday.
