PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:54 IST
Maha: Man gets two years RI for throwing slipper at judge

A 35-year-old undertrial was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly throwing a slipper at a district judge and verbally abusing him in Maharashtra's Thane district.

District judge P M Gupta on March 5 held the accused Ganesh Laxman Gaikwad guilty of offences punishable under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of the IPC.

The order copy was made available on Monday.

Additional public prosecutor S M Dandekar told the court that the accused, a labourer from Navi Mumbai, was an undertrial lodged in Thane Central Jail and was produced in the court of district and additional sessions judge R S Gupta on June 28, 2019 for a hearing.

During the hearing, the accused informed the court that the advocate provided by the court was not attending the hearing, he said.

Upon this, the judge informed the accused that the court will assign him another advocate and the hearing can be held on the next date.

To this, the accused removed one of his slippers and hurled it at the judge, which hit him and also verbally abused him in foul language, the court was told.

The judge in his order noted that the offence committed by the accused was a serious one and he did not deserve any sympathy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

