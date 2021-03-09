Left Menu

EU Parliament strips Puigdemont, two other Catalans of immunity

The chamber announced on Tuesday that EU lawmakers had voted clearly in favour of waiving the immunity of Catalonia's former regional head of government and two former cabinet members, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati. Puigdemont and Comin, who are in self-imposed exile in Belgium, formally became members of the European Parliament in June 2019, while Ponsati, who is in Scotland, was officially a member from January 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:58 IST
EU Parliament strips Puigdemont, two other Catalans of immunity

The European Parliament has voted to strip the immunity from prosecution from Carles Puigdemont and two other Catalan separatist lawmakers Spain has charged with sedition. The chamber announced on Tuesday that EU lawmakers had voted clearly in favour of waiving the immunity of Catalonia's former regional head of government and two former cabinet members, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

Puigdemont and Comin, who are in self-imposed exile in Belgium, formally became members of the European Parliament in June 2019, while Ponsati, who is in Scotland, was officially a member from January 2020. All are subject to European arrest warrants issued by Spain which is seeking their extradition related to their role in organising a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by a Spanish court.

Belgium has so far denied Spain's requests. A court in January refused to extradite Lluis Puig, another former member of the Catalan government living in Belgium, over charges of misuse of public funds. Various independence leaders were convicted in Spain of the same charge of sedition in 2019 and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.

The European Parliament noted in a report issued before the vote on Monday that the acts and prosecution pre-date their becoming members of the parliament in June 2019 and for Ponsati in January 2020. It also said it was for national judicial systems of EU countries to determine criminal proceedings.

Parliament's legal affairs committee voted last month that immunity from prosecution should be waived. In each case, the vote was 15 in favour, eight against and two abstentions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic year has well and truly started, need to accelerate our learnings: Graham Reid

The Indian mens hockey coach Graham Reid has expressed satisfaction following his teams successful outing in Europe where they remained unbeaten. The two-week tour was Indias first assignment since 2020, a year marred by the coronavirus tha...

EU Parliament strips Puigdemont, two other Catalans of immunity

The European Parliament has voted to waive the immunity of Catalonias former regional head of government and two other separatist lawmakers, taking them a step closer to extradition to Spain, where they are charged with sedition. The chambe...

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, while Chinas benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the prospect of tighter policy and slowing economic rec...

'I want my rights': The 80-year-old Lebanese musician fighting for a COVID-19 jab

By Timour Azhari MTEIN, Lebanon, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As a career musician who has played brass and wind instruments for most of his life, Joseph al-Hajj, 80, was particularly anxious to protect his most precious asset - his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021