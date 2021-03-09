Left Menu

ACB raids premises, offices of 9 govt officials

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:08 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI): The Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday raided the premises and offices of nine government employees in Karnataka for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ACB, in a release, said raids and searches were conducted at 28 places in 11 districts against nine government officials related to disproportionate assets.

Those raided include the project director of Chikkaballapura Nimrit Kendra and an inspector of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task force.

