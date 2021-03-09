Left Menu

173 people, detained when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K, still under custody: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:19 IST
173 people, detained when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K, still under custody: Govt

As many as 173 people, including separatists, over ground workers, stone pelters, who were detained when the Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, continue to be under custody, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that in view of the constitutional changes effected by the Parliament with regard to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, various measures were taken in the interest of security and public order which included preventive detention of certain persons.

''Since August 1, 2019, 627 people including separatists, over ground workers, stone pelters etc., were detained at various points of time. Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 454 persons have been released till date,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

Reddy also said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that no person is under home arrest under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin wins ICC's February Player of the Month award for stellar show against England

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named the ICC mens Player of the Month February for his stellar show against England in a four-match Test series at home which his side won to qualify for the World Test Champion...

PM Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India and B'desh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh, a bridge built over the Feni river, with Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina asserting that political boundaries should not become physical barr...

Rajya Sabha adjourned over opposition demand to discuss fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid a continued uproar by the opposition, led by the Congress, over a demand for a discussion on the rising fuel prices.The House could not transact any substantial business as it first ...

Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 / iPadOS 14.4.1: Here's why you need to immediately update

Apple has released a new software update for iOS and iPadOS users. The latest update - iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 - comes with important security updates.This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021