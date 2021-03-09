ACB raids offices, residences of nine officials across Karnataka in DA case
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday raided residences and offices of nine officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case at 28 places in 11 districts across Karnataka.ANI | Mysore (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:28 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday raided residences and offices of nine officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case at 28 places in 11 districts across Karnataka.
"A team of 52 officers and 172 staff of Anti-Corruption Bureau today conducted raids and search related to disproportionate assets against nine officers at 28 places in 11 districts," informed the Karnataka unit of the ACB.
According to ACB, cash, jewellery, expensive watches and gold utensils were recovered during the raid at CESCom Superintendent Engineer KM Munigopal Raju's house in Mysore. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Confident that Karnataka will make next Khelo India University Games grand success, says Rijiju
COVID: No restrictions on inter-state travel, says Karnataka
COVID-19: 317 new cases in Karnataka, 5 deaths
"We will not allow TN to use surplus Cauvery water," says Karnataka CM
Karnataka Bank shares slump over 4 pc