20 militants of different outfits surrender in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:57 IST
Twenty militants belonging to different banned outfits laid down their weapons before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday.

Sixteen of the surrendered militants belong to the Thadou People's Liberation Army (TPLA), while the remaining are of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the PREPAK (PRO).

The surrender programme took place at the banquet hall of the 1st Manipur Rifles.

''In another major achievement of our BJP-led government, altogether 20 militants from different proscribed outfits have surrendered with arms and ammunition to the government,'' the chief minister tweeted.

The surrendered militants will be given one-time assistance of Rs 4 lakh each and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 each during their stay at rehabilitation camps for three years, he said in a Facebook post.

Singh said that the surrendered militants will also receive job-oriented skill development training.

