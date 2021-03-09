Govt granted in-principle nod to set up plastic parks in 2 states: Gowda

The Centre has given 'in-principle' approval for the establishment of two new plastic parks in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said in Parliament.

Gowda, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government had received requests from seven states -- Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Goa -- for the proposal to set up new plastic parks.

However, preliminary proposals outlining the location, estimated project cost and feasibility before due date, was received only from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

''In-principle approval has been accorded for the establishment of plastic parks in Karnataka at Ganjimutt, Dakshina Kannada, near Mangaluru and Uttar Pradesh at Gorakhpur based on the recommendations of the expert committee, which had carried out the technical evaluation of the preliminary proposals,'' he said.

The minister further said all units being set up in plastic parks have to obtain necessary clearances and comply with statutory environmental norms.

Gowda replied in negative when asked if the environment is likely to be impacted adversely by establishing plastic parks and any survey been conducted by the government in this regard.

