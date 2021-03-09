Left Menu

Govt granted in-principle nod to set up plastic parks in 2 states: Gowda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:58 IST
Govt granted in-principle nod to set up plastic parks in 2 states: Gowda

The Centre has given 'in-principle' approval for the establishment of two new plastic parks in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said in Parliament.

Gowda, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government had received requests from seven states -- Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Goa -- for the proposal to set up new plastic parks.

However, preliminary proposals outlining the location, estimated project cost and feasibility before due date, was received only from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

''In-principle approval has been accorded for the establishment of plastic parks in Karnataka at Ganjimutt, Dakshina Kannada, near Mangaluru and Uttar Pradesh at Gorakhpur based on the recommendations of the expert committee, which had carried out the technical evaluation of the preliminary proposals,'' he said.

The minister further said all units being set up in plastic parks have to obtain necessary clearances and comply with statutory environmental norms.

Gowda replied in negative when asked if the environment is likely to be impacted adversely by establishing plastic parks and any survey been conducted by the government in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Germany coach Loew to leave a year early after summer Euros tournament

Germany coach Joachim Loew will step down from the role he has had since 2006 after the end of this summers European Championship, he said on Tuesday.Loew, who has a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 but his te...

20 militants of different outfits surrender in Manipur

Twenty insurgents belonging to different banned outfits laid down their weapons before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday.Sixteen militants belong to the Thadou Peoples Liberation Army TPLA, while two are from the United Nation...

No lockdown planned for Paris as severe COVID-19 cases hit 3-month high

France is not planning to put the Paris region into lockdown even though the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care is at its highest since November, public health director Jerome Salomon said on Tuesday. Medical authorities in th...

Aujas Cybersecurity rolls out "Saksham" - A product to swiftly comply with the RBI Account Aggregators Framework

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 9 ANINewsVoir Aujas Cybersecurity, one of the leading enterprise security service providers announces a launch of Saksham which enables organizations to quickly and reliably test their API implementation for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021