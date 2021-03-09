Left Menu

U.S. sanctions complicate Syria's return to Arab fold, UAE minister says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:06 IST
U.S. sanctions imposed on the government of President Bashar al-Assad, known as the Ceasar Act, is complicating the return of Syria to the Arab fold, the UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed said on Tuesday.

The return of Syria to the Arab League is in the interest of Syria and other countries of the region, he told a told a joint news conference in Abu Dhabi, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

