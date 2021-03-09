Left Menu

500 flag masts across Delhi to mark 75 years of independence: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:12 IST
Five hundred flag masts hoisting the Tricolour across Delhi, and programmes on Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar are among the measures to be taken to mark 75 years of independence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

The budget, based on the theme of patriotism, pays tribute to the freedom fighters and aims to work towards building the capital and the country as envisioned by them, Sisodia, who also holds the financial portfolio, said while presenting the budget for 2021-2022 in the Assembly.

The government will celebrate 75 weeks from March 12 as ''weeks of patriotism'' till August 15, 2022, to mark 75 years of independence.

The programmes to be showcased during the celebration will highlight the city's role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years and the ''vision of Delhi'' in 2047 when India will complete its 100 years of independence.

''We have allocated Rs 45 crore for 500 flag masts across the country. They will be similar to the one we have in Connaught Place's Central Park,'' Sisodia said. ''So even if someone is going out 2 km from their home, they will get to see the Tricolour hoisting in all its glory and feel patriotic.'' The government also allocated Rs 10 crore each for programmes and events on the life and times of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar to inspire and instill the sense of patriotism in the youth.

Sisodia also announced of providing yoga and meditation instructors 'on demand' for colonies across the city and marked Rs 25 crore for the same.

The budgeted outlay, pegged at Rs 69,000 crore, is the highest till date. It was Rs 60,000 and Rs 53,000 crore in 2019-2020 and 2018-19 respectively. PTI MG HMB

