3.17 lakhs cyber crimes in India in just 18 months, says govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:17 IST
A total of 3,17,439 cybercrimes and 5,771 FIRs were registered online through a centralized portal in the last 18 months -- a sizeable number of them in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Ministry of Home Affairs operationalized the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on August 30, 2019, to provide a centralized mechanism to the citizens for online reporting of all types of cybercrime incidents, with a special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.

''As per the data maintained, since its inception 3,17,439 cybercrime incidents and 5,771 FIRs have been registered up to February 28, 2021, in the country which includes, 21,562 cybercrime incidents and 87 FIRs in Karnataka and 50,806 cybercrime incidents and 534 FIRs in Maharashtra,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs, and subsequent action thereon are handled by the state and Union Territory law enforcement agency concerned as per the provisions of the law.

The MHA holds regular interactions with the state and UTs and advises them to expedite the disposal of cybercrime incidents reported with special emphasis on those relating to women and children, he said.

