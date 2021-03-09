UK lawmakers ask BoE's Bailey to clarify "apparent contradictions" over LCF

UK lawmakers ask BoE's Bailey to clarify "apparent contradictions" over LCFReuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:18 IST
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey must clarify "apparent contradictions" in evidence he gave to a parliamentary inquiry about his role in the collapse of investment group London Capital & Finance, lawmakers said on Tuesday.
Bailey gave evidence to parliament's Treasury Committee on Feb. 8 about the collapse of LCF in 2019 while he was chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, after heavy criticism of the FCA in a report by former judge Elizabeth Gloster.
Gloster had disagreed with Bailey's account of a dispute between them over whether regulators should be held personally responsible or culpable in her report, as well as a range of other issues.
