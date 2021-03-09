Left Menu

Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympics, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital will bid to be the host of the Olympics in 2048 adding that a vision has been provided for the same in the Delhi Budget presented on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:21 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital will bid to be the host of the Olympics in 2048 adding that a vision has been provided for the same in the Delhi Budget presented on Tuesday. "A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it," he said.

"Delhi's Finance Minister Manish Sisodia has made a great budget. The budget was prepared keeping in mind people of all sections of the society," Kejriwal said. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital to Singapore's level by 2047.

"We are aiming towards making Delhi's per capita income equivalent to Singapore's per capita income by 2047. A growth of 16 pc in the income would be required to successfully achieve this goal. It will be difficult but we will work towards making it a success," said Sisodia during his budget address. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 50 crores in this year's budget to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the national capital.

"COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the union territory. We have allotted Rs 50 crores in the budget for the same," said Sisodia. The budget session of the Delhi assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16. (ANI)

