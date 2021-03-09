Left Menu

Bhadohi: Former BJP office-bearer held for threatening to shoot party MLA

A former BJP office-bearer was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a party MLA and its district president here, police said on Tuesday.Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said Dhirendra Dubey, a resident of Sahupur in the Chauri area, threatened Aurai BJP MLA Dina Nath Bhaskar and partys district chief Vinay Shrivastava over the phone on Monday night.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:24 IST
Bhadohi: Former BJP office-bearer held for threatening to shoot party MLA

A former BJP office-bearer was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a party MLA and its district president here, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said Dhirendra Dubey, a resident of Sahupur in the Chauri area, threatened Aurai BJP MLA Dina Nath Bhaskar and party's district chief Vinay Shrivastava over the phone on Monday night. The MLA said Dubey threatened to shoot him after alleging that his son has been kidnapped. ''I gave the call recording to party office-bearers and the SP,'' the MLA added. SP Singh said Dhirendra's son Satyam Dubey (16) had gone missing on Sunday afternoon and police are searching him. ''Neither the MLA nor the district president gave any written complaint in this regard but taking note of the audio, the accused was arrested,'' the SP said, adding that Dubey is being interrogated. Shrivastava said that Dhirendra was suspended from the party for a period of six years after he made a number of social media posts in favour of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter by police in Kanpur last year. ''He has nothing to do with the party now,'' he added.

