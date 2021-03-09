Left Menu

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content – Ifax

Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles (around $54,000), and cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram, the report said. The cases were opened after protests nationwide over last month's jailing of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:37 IST
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content – Ifax
Image Credit: Pixabay

Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles (around $54,000), and cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram, the report said.

The cases were opened after protests nationwide over last month's jailing of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his supporters say his 30-month sentence, for alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case, was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny. Google declined to comment on the Interfax report. Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cases against Google, Facebook, and Twitter will be heard on April 2, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...

Leading Indian and Global Investors Adopt WinPE's Charter for Gender Diversity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity and v...

People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 when polling is held: Mamata.

People of Nandigram will make BJP April fool on April 1 when polling is held Mamata....

Soccer-Germany coach Loew to leave a year early after summer Euros tournament

Germany coach Joachim Loew will step down from the role he has had since 2006 after the end of this summers European Championship, he said on Tuesday.Loew, who has a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 but his te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021