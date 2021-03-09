Left Menu

Teen raped by man in UP's Fatehpur, accused missing

The accused is absconding.An FIR was registered by the girl against the accused on Monday evening alleging that she was raped by him on Sunday, SHO of City police station Satyendra Singh said. A chargesheet has been submitted in that case, the SHO said.In December last year, the victims mother had given a complaint of rape against two persons but later took it back after a compromise.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:38 IST
Teen raped by man in UP's Fatehpur, accused missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A girl was allegedly raped in the city area here, police said on Tuesday. The accused is absconding.

An FIR was registered by the girl against the accused on Monday evening alleging that she was raped by him on Sunday, SHO of City police station Satyendra Singh said. He said the girl, who appeared to be around 17-18, has been sent for a medical examination and also to ascertain her age.

In July 2019, the girl's mother had lodged a rape case against the brother of the accused among other persons. A charge sheet has been submitted in that case, the SHO said.

In December last year, the victim's mother had given a complaint of rape against two persons but later took it back after a compromise. The police are probing the matter from all possible angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...

Leading Indian and Global Investors Adopt WinPE's Charter for Gender Diversity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity and v...

People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 when polling is held: Mamata.

People of Nandigram will make BJP April fool on April 1 when polling is held Mamata....

Soccer-Germany coach Loew to leave a year early after summer Euros tournament

Germany coach Joachim Loew will step down from the role he has had since 2006 after the end of this summers European Championship, he said on Tuesday.Loew, who has a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 but his te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021