Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:43 IST
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to hold a conference in Moscow on March 18 to discuss Afghanistan, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, without providing any details on attendees.
A U.S.-drafted peace plan for Afghanistan, reviewed by Reuters on Monday, calls for the current government to be replaced with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections held, while a joint commission monitors a ceasefire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
