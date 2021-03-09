Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to hold a conference in Moscow on March 18 to discuss Afghanistan, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, without providing any details on attendees.

A U.S.-drafted peace plan for Afghanistan, reviewed by Reuters on Monday, calls for the current government to be replaced with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections held, while a joint commission monitors a ceasefire.

