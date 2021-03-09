Left Menu

Illegal Sand Mining in HP: NGT Sets Up Panel headed by retd judge

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:50 IST
Illegal Sand Mining in HP: NGT Sets Up Panel headed by retd judge
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted an independent five-member committee headed by a former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Jasbir Singh, to give an independent report regarding alleged illegal mining at Swan river in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The other members of the committee comprise regional officers of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Central Soil and Water Conservation Research Institute, Dehradun, and the Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla with the Regional Officer, MoEF&CC, Chandigarh being a nodal agency.

The NGT's three-member principal bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and members Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Dr. Nagin Nanda issued the order on March two for setting up the five-member committee while hearing an application filed by one Amandeep.

In his application filed on February 20, the applicant alleged that 'sand mafia' having political shelter under the garb of a mining license, are lifting sand and other material from the bed of the Swan river in an unscientific manner by using excavators, in utter violation of the norms and rules framed for the purpose under the nose and eyes of the local District Administration and government, causing constant danger to the river and the channelization of the river.

The application further stated that the overloaded trucks-tippers carrying sand are causing damage to the roads, polluting the air, inconvenience to the public.

There is every possibility that illegal mining may not only cause loss, damage, and destruction to the channelization work of the Swan river but also damage the bridges, leading to loss of public funds already spent for this purpose.

Besides, it may cause loss to the water-level and pose a threat to the pollution-free atmosphere of Himachal Pradesh, it added.

Meanwhile, adjourning the hearing for May 10, the NGT stated that the committee may visit the site and give an independent report of facts found and remedial action required.

In its four-page order, the NGT directed the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Una district magistrate to provide logistic support to the committee.

The Committee will be at liberty to take assistance from such other institutions, experts, or individuals as necessary, the order added.

Apart from constituting the five-member committee, the NGT also directed the state environment secretary, the state PCB, and the Una district magistrate to take remedial action to control the menace of sand mining after verifying the facts stated in the application. The PCB will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...

Leading Indian and Global Investors Adopt WinPE's Charter for Gender Diversity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity and v...

People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 when polling is held: Mamata.

People of Nandigram will make BJP April fool on April 1 when polling is held Mamata....

Soccer-Germany coach Loew to leave a year early after summer Euros tournament

Germany coach Joachim Loew will step down from the role he has had since 2006 after the end of this summers European Championship, he said on Tuesday.Loew, who has a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 but his te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021