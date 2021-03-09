Man posing as Army captain dupes job seekers, held

Left Menu

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force STF on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a captain of the Indian Army and duped several people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the force. The accused, Anand Kumar alias Rajvir Singh Raghuvanshi, was found in possession of Army uniform, stamps, and his photograph in the uniform, police said. Besides, police also recovered from Kumar a newspaper cutting, which carried a report about a man having the same name as him getting selected as a deputy SP, according to a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Besides, police also recovered from Kumar a newspaper cutting, which carried a report about a man having the same name as him getting selected as a deputy SP, according to a statement. The accused would use the paper cutting to boast of his selection as DSP.

''Kumar was arrested from Varanasi Cant area. He posed as an Army captain and duped people by promising them jobs in the Army,'' the STF statement issued here said.

The accused, a third-year student of LLB, had unsuccessfully tried to get a job in the Army in 2008. He later made a plan to dupe people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Army.

He allegedly took Rs 14 lakh from seven people including Amarnath Yadav of Bihari village of Varanasi, and Rs 10 lakh from Sudhakar Verma, Rajnish, and Divya, the STF said.

Kumar also deceived his in-laws into thinking that he was an Army officer and married their daughter. Later, his wife complained to him.

An FIR in this regard was registered at Cant police station in Varanasi, STF officials said.

