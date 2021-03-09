Left Menu

20 militants of different outfits surrender in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Twenty insurgents belonging to different banned outfits laid down their weapons before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday.

Sixteen militants belong to the Thadou People's Liberation Army (TPLA), while two are from the United National Liberation Front and one each from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the PREPAK (PRO).

The surrender program took place at the banquet hall of the 1st Manipur Rifles.

''In another major achievement of our BJP-led government, altogether 20 militants from different proscribed outfits have surrendered with arms and ammunition to the government,'' the chief minister tweeted.

They will be given one-time assistance of Rs 4 lakh each and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 each during their stay in rehabilitation camps for three years, he said in a Facebook post.

Singh said that the surrendered militants will also receive job-oriented skill development training.

Aspirations of the former rebels will be honored and assistance will be provided for their growth, he said, urging other insurgents to lay down their weapons and return to the mainstream.

