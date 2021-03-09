UP: Girl goes missing in suspected kidnapping

A six-year-old girl went missing under mysterious circumstances from Nagla Sendlal locality here from outside her house on Tuesday, police said.

The family members have informed the police about the matter. They also found a poster lying around in their house in which it was written that the family should accept the marriage proposal for the girl's elder sister otherwise the younger one will be kidnapped.

Circle Officer of Shikohabad Baldev Singh said the matter is being probed.

''We have visited the spot and the probe is on about the poster also,'' he said.

Prima facie, it has come to notice that a married man Pawan wanted to marry the missing girl's elder sister, he said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the case will be worked out soon, he said.

