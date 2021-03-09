Left Menu

Belgian police hit organised crime with hundreds of raids

According to broadcaster RTBF, the searches mainly took place in the region of Antwerp, and investigators focused on drug traffickers and a crime network with international connections.With thousands of shipping containers reaching Antwerp every day, the Belgian port city is one of Europes main entry ports for cocaine.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:00 IST
Belgian police hit organised crime with hundreds of raids

Belgian police launched an operation of unprecedented scale against organised crime on Tuesday, according to the country's federal prosecutor's office. About 200 searches mobilising more than 1,200 police officers were carried out simultaneously throughout the country of 11.5 million people, the office told The Associated Press.

A spokesperson at the prosecutor's office said searches started at around 5 am. According to broadcaster RTBF, the searches mainly took place in the region of Antwerp, and investigators focused on drug traffickers and a crime network with international connections.

With thousands of shipping containers reaching Antwerp every day, the Belgian port city is one of Europe's main entry ports for cocaine. Trafficking in the city has led to a surge of violence recently, with gun battles and grenade attacks taking place.

Last year, authorities in Belgium and three other countries dismantled a criminal drug trafficking network that shipped hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cocaine into Western Europe. The investigation, which started when a container with 2.8 tons of cocaine was found last year in Antwerp, uncovered an international network with connections in at least four European countries and South America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links

Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and ava...

Maitri Setu to give impetus to economic opportunity in Bangladesh: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh today through a video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura. The Governor and...

Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity a...

Leading Indian and Global Investors Adopt WinPE's Charter for Gender Diversity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WinPEs founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity and v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021