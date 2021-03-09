Senior cop commits suicide in in MP's Dhar district

A senior police official committed suicide at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday.

Bhim Singh Ahirwar (60), a deputy superintendent of police, hanged himself in Rebadda village near Dahi town, on Monday night, Dhar superintendent of police Devendra Patidar said.

Advertisement

Ahirwar, who was posted at the Police Head Quarter (PHQ) Bhopal, was on leave and was with his family, the official said.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene and the cause behind the extreme step was not known, he said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)