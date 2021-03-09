Left Menu

Senior cop commits suicide in in MP's Dhar district

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:05 IST
A senior police official committed suicide at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday.

Bhim Singh Ahirwar (60), a deputy superintendent of police, hanged himself in Rebadda village near Dahi town, on Monday night, Dhar superintendent of police Devendra Patidar said.

Ahirwar, who was posted at the Police Head Quarter (PHQ) Bhopal, was on leave and was with his family, the official said.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene and the cause behind the extreme step was not known, he said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

