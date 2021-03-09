Man targets CM, held for staging 'death rites'

A man was arrested here after he allegedly placed a photograph of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the bank of the Ganga and performed rites usually associated with death, according to police. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said Reoti area’s Dalchhapra village resident Brijesh Yadav was arrest on the complaint five pandits, who alleged that the accused took them to Pachrukhia Ghat of the Ganga after misleading them. Yadav had asked them for a ''Ganga pujan'', the complainants alleged.

He later allegedly perfomed a ''pind daan'' by placing CM Yogi Adityanath's photograph there and shot a video of it, which he uploaded on social media. Taking note of the complaint, Brijesh was arrested for the bid to breach peace, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)