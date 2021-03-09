Left Menu

Pratap Krishna Lohra takes oath as Rajasthan Lokayukta

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered the oath of office to the new Lokayukta of Rajasthan Justice Pratap Krishna Lohra at the Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday. Lathar, senior officers of administration and police and relatives of Lohra were present on the occasion.

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered the oath of office to the new Lokayukta of Rajasthan Justice Pratap Krishna Lohra at the Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday. Lohra, a former judge of the Rajasthan High Court, took the oath in Hindi.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya read out the warrant in Hindi issued by the Governor for his appointment.

The post of Rajasthan's Lokayukta was lying vacant after the term of Justice (retd) S S Kothari ended on March 7, 2019. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Minister of Information and Public Relations Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati, State of Technical and Sanskrit Education Minister Subhash Garg, Minister of State for Labour Tikaram Julie, Director General of Police ML. Lathar, senior officers of administration and police and relatives of Lohra were present on the occasion.

