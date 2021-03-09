Left Menu

Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98

The president initially the explosion was due to the negligent handling of dynamite in the military barracks and the impact damaged almost all the homes and buildings in Bata. The vice president, who is also charged with defense and security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said Tuesday that investigations so far showed the fire may have begun when a farmer set fire to his plot to prepare it for food production and a breeze spread the flames to the nearby barracks where the high-caliber ammunition was stored.

PTI | Conakry | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:09 IST
Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98
Representative image Image Credit: PaCOM

The death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea rose by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered, the government said Tuesday. The blasts on Sunday in the Mondong Nkuantoma neighborhood of the coastal city of Bata also wounded at least 615 people, authorities said. The government said that 316 of the injured have been discharged and 299 remain in care in various hospitals in the city. More than 60 people were also rescued from under the rubble by the civil protection corps and fire service, the government said. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the government will hold an emergency meeting to look into how victims can quickly receive aid from Equatorial Guinea before international aid arrives. Investigations into the blast have begun, he said in a Tuesday statement. The president initially the explosion was due to the "negligent handling of dynamite" in the military barracks and the impact damaged almost all the homes and buildings in Bata.

The vice president, who is also charged with defense and security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said Tuesday that investigations so far showed the fire may have begun when a farmer set fire to his plot to prepare it for food production and a breeze spread the flames to the nearby barracks where the high-caliber ammunition was stored. Images shown on state TV showed plumes of smoke rising above the explosion site as crowds fled. Roofs of houses were ripped off.

Equatorial Guinea, an oil-rich West African country of 1.3 million people located south of Cameroon, was a colony of Spain until it gained its independence in 1968. Bata has roughly 175,000 inhabitants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police remand of gangster Ravi Pujari extended till March 15

A specialcourt in Mumbai on Tuesday extended the police remand of gangster Ravi Pujari till March 15 after the accused told the court he wanted to share certain information with the investigation officer.Earlier, the special Maharashtra Con...

France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decision Tuesday to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algerias 1954-62 war of independence from France.The measure comes amid a series of steps taken by Macron to recon...

No specific allocation of funds in Union budget for 75th I-Day celebrations: Culture minister

The government has allocated no specific funds for the 75th anniversary celebrations of Indias Independence, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Patel said a National Implementation Commi...

Ireland expects first J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April

Ireland expects to receive its first doses of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from mid-April and not early April as initially planned, the head of the countrys health service operator said on Tuesday. JJs vaccine, which requires only ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021