Left Menu

Supreme Court seeks Centre's detailed report on environmental regulator committee

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Centre's detailed response on the appointment of an environmental regulator committee in connection with the petition challenging the construction of bridge projects in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:24 IST
Supreme Court seeks Centre's detailed report on environmental regulator committee
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Centre's detailed response on the appointment of an environmental regulator committee in connection with the petition challenging the construction of bridge projects in West Bengal. In accordance with a petition challenging the construction of bridge projects in West Bengal to protect the trees at the construction site, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, sought the Centre's response after hearing the petition filed by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR).

The ADPR had moved the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions or orders in relation to the construction of bridge projects in West Bengal and the protection of trees. The top court said, "The Centre has to file a reply on the appointment of the environmental regulator," and adjourned the matter.

The apex court, during the course of the hearing, suggested that Ranjeet Singh, who drafted the wildlife protection Act may be included in the committee. Bobde observed that somebody has to access the heritage (trees) and once you decide to build a road, you (Governments) must tell us and the committee may say, which trees are never to be cut down and which trees may be cut down, and how they are to be valued if they are to be cut down.

The Bobde further said the Committee will lay down a protocol if the tree has to be felled or cut down at the construction site, what will be the value of those trees, and how can trees be taken care of. The apex court also issued a notice to the Centre on a fresh plea of the lawyer, Prashant Bhushan seeking setting aside of the notification that would be of no need for the environmental clearance for the road project of the length of 100 kilometers there.

It also asked all the parties to exchange names among themselves for setting up the committee on the valuation of trees and setting up of an SOP for such construction in the future, and ensuring the fact that trees have to be taken care of and protected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police remand of gangster Ravi Pujari extended till March 15

A specialcourt in Mumbai on Tuesday extended the police remand of gangster Ravi Pujari till March 15 after the accused told the court he wanted to share certain information with the investigation officer.Earlier, the special Maharashtra Con...

France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decision Tuesday to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algerias 1954-62 war of independence from France.The measure comes amid a series of steps taken by Macron to recon...

No specific allocation of funds in Union budget for 75th I-Day celebrations: Culture minister

The government has allocated no specific funds for the 75th anniversary celebrations of Indias Independence, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Tuesday.Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Patel said a National Implementation Commi...

Ireland expects first J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April

Ireland expects to receive its first doses of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from mid-April and not early April as initially planned, the head of the countrys health service operator said on Tuesday. JJs vaccine, which requires only ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021