Madrid court suspends hearing between Orcel and Santander, court says

Madrid court suspends hearing between Orcel and Santander, court saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:32 IST
A Madrid court on Tuesday announced the suspension of a court hearing that was due to take place on Wednesday between Italian banker Andrea Orcel and Santander as the judge handling the case had to quarantine after being in touch with a COVID-19 case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)