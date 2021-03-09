Official from Suu Kyi's party dies after arrest in Myanmar - former MP

Official from Suu Kyi's party dies after arrest in Myanmar - former MPReuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:46 IST
An official from deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy died in custody after he was arrested early on Tuesday, a former member of parliament said.
Ba Myo Thein, an MP of the dissolved upper house, told Reuters that the party official, Zaw Myat Linn, was arrested around 1:30 a.m.
"Now, the relatives are trying to retrieve the body at the Military Hospital," he said.
