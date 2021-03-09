Left Menu

Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:51 IST
Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister
Image Credit: ANI

Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations of a change in leadership in the hill state.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan after his arrival from Delhi, where he met the party's central leadership.

Before proceeding to the Raj Bhawan, Rawat was closeted with his close associates at the chief minister's residence including Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik and state minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed him.

Rawat was going to complete four years in office on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly, Congress issues whip to MLAs

Bharat Bhushan Batra, chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party CLP on Tuesday issued a whip to party MLAs to be present in the House on Wednesday March 10 to support No-Confidence Motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government. Honbl...

Thai university warns foreign students they could lose visas over protests

A Thai university has warned foreign students to steer clear of political rallies or face revocation of their visas and immigration blacklisting amid anti-government protests and local demonstrations against a coup in Myanmar. The Asian Ins...

Police remand of gangster Ravi Pujari extended till March 15

A specialcourt in Mumbai on Tuesday extended the police remand of gangster Ravi Pujari till March 15 after the accused told the court he wanted to share certain information with the investigation officer.Earlier, the special Maharashtra Con...

France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decision Tuesday to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algerias 1954-62 war of independence from France.The measure comes amid a series of steps taken by Macron to recon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021