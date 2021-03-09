Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister

Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief ministerPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:51 IST
Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations of a change in leadership in the hill state.
Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan after his arrival from Delhi, where he met the party's central leadership.
Before proceeding to the Raj Bhawan, Rawat was closeted with his close associates at the chief minister's residence including Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik and state minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed him.
Rawat was going to complete four years in office on March 17.
