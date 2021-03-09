Madrid court postpones Orcel-Santander case hearing due to COVID-19

Left Menu

A Madrid court hearing between Italian banker Andrea Orcel and Santander has been postponed from Wednesday after the judge handling the case had to quarantine after being in touch with a COVID-19 case, the court said in a statement on Tuesday. One of the most public rows over a top job offer at Santander had been expected to start on Wednesday, pitting the bank against Orcel just weeks before the renowned dealmaker takes the helm at Italy's UniCredit.

09-03-2021
A Madrid court hearing between Italian banker Andrea Orcel and Santander has been postponed from Wednesday after the judge handling the case had to quarantine after being in touch with a COVID-19 case, the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of the most public rows over a top job offer at Santander had been expected to start on Wednesday, pitting the bank against Orcel just weeks before the renowned dealmaker takes the helm at Italy's UniCredit. The judge, Javier Sanchez Beltran, had been in contact with a direct relative who had tested positive for COVID-19, and has to self-quarantine for health reasons, the court said.

In the coming days, the court is expected to inform about a new date for the hearing. The case revolves around whether a September 2018 four-page offer letter was a binding job contract, as Orcel says, or a non-binding initial offer, as the bank, argues.

