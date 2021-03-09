Coronavirus: CEC Arora, fellow commissioners get vaccinated

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive had stated at Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters here, on March 4 for its officers and staff. Former chief election commissioner M S Gill was the first one to take the shot.

Arora had recently announced that all staff on poll duty for the upcoming assembly elections have been declared as 'frontline workers' and will be vaccinated before assuming their election duties.

The vaccination would encourage the poll duty officers to perform their duty without fear of COVID-19, Arora had said.

The commission had on February 26 announced polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Under the special vaccination drive, lakhs of polling officials in the five states and the union territory will be inoculated before proceeding on election duty.

