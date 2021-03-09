Man targets CM, held for staging 'death rites'

Left Menu

A man was arrested here after he allegedly placed a photograph of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the bank of the Ganga and performed rites usually associated with death, according to police.Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said Reoti areas Dalchhapra village resident Brijesh Yadav was arrest on the complaint five pandits, who alleged that the accused took them to Pachrukhia Ghat of the Ganga after misleading them.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:02 IST
A man was arrested here after he allegedly placed a photograph of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the bank of the Ganga and performed rites usually associated with death, according to police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said Reoti area's Dalchhapra village resident Brijesh Yadav was arrest on the complaint five pandits, who alleged that the accused took them to Pachrukhia Ghat of the Ganga after misleading them. Yadav had asked them for a ''Ganga pujan'', the complainants alleged. He later allegedly perfomed a ''pind daan'' by placing CM Yogi Adityanath's photograph there and made a video of it, which he uploaded on social media.

Police have registered an FIR against him under IPC Sections 420 (fraud), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and Section 66 of the IT Act. Locals said the accused claimed to be a Samajwadi Party worker, a charge denied by the party.

