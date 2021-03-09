Cattle-smuggling case: CBI summons TMC leader's brother

The CBI has sent another summon to Trinamool Congress leader Binay Mishra's brother in a cattle smuggling case, officials said on Tuesday.

Mishra's brother has been summoned for interrogation on Wednesday, they said.

The central probe agency had interrogated Mishra's brother earlier.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Mishra as a co-accused in its supplementary charge sheet filed in the cattle-smuggling case last month.

Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, sources said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol, the agency had said Mishra was absconding.

On February 18, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

The agency is contemplating approaching Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Mishra, who has not joined the probe, the officials said.

