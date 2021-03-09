Cattle-smuggling case: CBI summons TMC leader's brother

Cattle-smuggling case: CBI summons TMC leader's brotherPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:11 IST
The CBI has sent another summon to Trinamool Congress leader Binay Mishra's brother in a cattle smuggling case, officials said on Tuesday.
Mishra's brother has been summoned for interrogation on Wednesday, they said.
The central probe agency had interrogated Mishra's brother earlier.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Mishra as a co-accused in its supplementary charge sheet filed in the cattle-smuggling case last month.
Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, sources said.
In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol, the agency had said Mishra was absconding.
On February 18, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar and six others for their alleged involvement in a cattle-smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.
The agency is contemplating approaching Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Mishra, who has not joined the probe, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India sends 13 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine to Mongolia
FROM THE FIELD: The Indian women weaving a digital web
Confident that Karnataka will make next Khelo India University Games grand success, says Rijiju
India reports 14,199 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths in last 24 hours
Honor Band 6 India launch: Wait more or look at alternatives?