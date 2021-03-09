Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM15 MH-ASSEMBLY-LD DELKAR Maharashtra govt announces SIT probe in MP Mohan Delkar's death Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the alleged suicide of Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar in Mumbai last month.

BOM7 MH-ASSEMBLY-HIRAN Mansukh Hiran death: Fadnavis seeks arrest of cop Sachin Vaze Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of a vehicle laden with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

BOM4 GJ-COURT-LION Gujarat: 7 get jail terms for harassing lioness in Gir forest Gir Somnath: A court in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat has convicted seven people, including three tourists from Ahmedabad, and awarded them different jail terms for harassing a lioness in Gir forest in 2018.

BOM6 MH-LOCKDOWN-MINISTER Can't rule out partial lockdown in Mumbai: Guardian Minister Mumbai: Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

