Man kills niece in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:17 IST
A man allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old niece to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, accusing her of ''cheating on'' him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the village under Shikarpur police station limits on Monday, they said.

The accused, Vineet, a resident of a village in Dibairpur area, was allegedly having an affair with his niece, according to police.

The woman, mother of two, left his in-laws' house on February 14 and went to Noida, where she stayed with his uncle at a relative's place, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The relative was facing constant pressure from the woman's in-laws and other family members. On March 7, the relative handed over the niece to her in-laws. It was also decided that the two would end their affair, the SSP said.

Vineet was sent to Meerut at his sister's place.

However, on Monday evening, he came at the house of his in-laws' niece, brandishing a knife. He stabbed his niece multiple times, accusing her of cheating on him.

She was taken to hospital, but died during treatment, SSP Singh said.

