Left Menu

Minneapolis judge hopes to start jury selection in trial over George Floyd death

A Minneapolis judge planned to begin screening jurors on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing criminal charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world. The trial is seen as a landmark case on police violence against Black people in the United States, a country where police officers are rarely found to be criminally responsible for killing civilians.

Reuters | Minnepolis | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:30 IST
Minneapolis judge hopes to start jury selection in trial over George Floyd death
Image Credit: Flickr

A Minneapolis judge planned to begin screening jurors on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing criminal charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world.

The trial is seen as a landmark case on police violence against Black people in the United States, a country where police officers are rarely found to be criminally responsible for killing civilians. The trial on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter had been scheduled to begin on Monday. But Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court was stymied by an 11th-hour ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday that ordered him to reconsider the request by prosecutors to reinstate the third charge of third-degree murder.

Chauvin's lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to prevent the additional charge from being applied. Prosecutors in the Minnesota attorney general's office told the court they do not think the trial can start until the appeal issues have been cleared up, and said they would seek an order from a higher court delaying it.

"Unless the Court of Appeals tells me otherwise, we're going to keep going," the judge said on Monday. Chauvin, 44, would face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

Chauvin, who is white, and three other police officers were fired the day after the deadly arrest on May 25 on suspicion that Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at the Cub Foods grocery store. Chauvin was released from jail on a $1 million bond last October and will be tried in a courtroom in the Hennepin County Government Center, a tower in downtown Minneapolis now ringed with barbed-wire fencing and concrete barricades for fear of disruption by protesters.

Hundreds of anti-racism demonstrators chanted in the streets around the courthouse on Monday, blocking traffic. A small number of soldiers called in from the Minnesota National Guard watched from a distance. The judge has set aside three weeks for jury selection alone, mindful of the difficulties finding impartial Minneapolitans in a case that has convulsed the nation. The image of the victim — a selfie of Floyd smiling faintly — has become an international icon of racial justice.

The court mailed prospective jurors an unusually detailed 16-page questionnaire last year asking them what they know about Floyd's death and asking for their opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Daan Human visits Springbok Women on International Women’s Day

The Springbok Women had a memorable International Womens Day on Monday with a visit by Springbok scrum coach Daan Human as they continue their preparations in Stellenbosch for the Rugby World Cup.World Rugby announced last week that it had ...

Alwar sexual assault case: Adhere to MHA guidelines, NCW tells Rajasthan police

Taking cognisance of the matter where a woman was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of a police station in Alwar, the National Commission for Women NCW on Tuesday wrote to the Director-General of Police DGP of Rajas...

JMC Projects shares zoom over 9 pc after co bags order worth Rs 1,000 cr

Shares of JMC Projects India on Tuesday closed the trade with over 9 per cent gain after the company said it has bagged construction order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Maldives Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation.The stock after making a positive star...

Haryana: Agriculture minister, Opposition spar over water supply for irrigation

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said in the Assembly here on Tuesday that there is no shortage of water for irrigation purposes in the state, a claim contested by the opposition who accused the government of unequal distribution of i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021