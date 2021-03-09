Left Menu

Seven Naxals held in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:31 IST
Seven Maoists were arrested by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in three places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Four ultras were apprehended from two villages under Gangaloor police station area, while three were nabbed from Basaguda police station limits, an official said.

Separate teams of the District Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) were involved in these actions, he said.

Vishnu Tati (28) and Barsa Mangu (29), who were nabbed from Palnar village of Gangaloor on Tuesday, were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams and an attempt to murder, he said.

Cadres Moti Tati (32) and Paklu Tati (36) were caught at Todka village of Gangaloor on Monday, the official said, adding that the duo was allegedly involved in attacks on security forces in February and August last year.

Those arrested from Basaguda on Monday were identified as Sodhi Singa (21), Suresh Barsa (27) and Potam Budhram (27), he said.

The seven arrested ultras were active militia members of Maoists, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

