Left Menu

UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:33 IST
UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

Sweeping US sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.

In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.” He further pushed for the reinstatement of war-torn Syria in the 22-member Arab League and noted the government and private sector “could play a role” in returning Syria “to normal” after years of ruinous war.

Sheikh Abdullah's remarks underscore shifting regional dynamics as the 10-year anniversary of Syria's civil war looms next week. The United Arab Emirates had supported the Syrian opposition during the early years of the war. But as the Syrian army recaptured most of the territory from the opposition, the UAE and other Arab countries made openings toward Assad's government. In 2018, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus, for the first time since the start of an organized Arab diplomatic boycott in 2011. Syria near-complete isolation has increased since the Trump administration in 2019 enacted legislation known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. The sanctions, which US officials said aimed to hold “accountable the Assad regime for atrocities it has committed against its own people,” target Assad, his close circle of associates and family, senior security officials and troops as well as the Central Bank and any institutions believed to have played a role in the violence in the war in Syria. While Assad may have won the military war against his opponents with the help of backers Russia and Iran, he faces an even bigger challenge of governing while more than 80% of his people live in poverty.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not elaborate on the Syrian conflict at the press conference beyond saying that Russia “supports a political settlement” there, as well as in war-scarred Libya and Yemen. In Libya, the UAE and Russia provided military aid to east-based Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter as his forces battled the UN-recognized government for control of the country's capital last year.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, Kyodo says

Japans government has decided to stage this summers Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of th...

Russian Sputnik V vaccine's developers doubt EU regulator's neutrality, want apology

The developers of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday questioned the European Medicines Agencys EMA neutrality after an official with the regulator urged EU states to refrain from approving the shot for now.EMA management ...

Daan Human visits Springbok Women on International Women’s Day

The Springbok Women had a memorable International Womens Day on Monday with a visit by Springbok scrum coach Daan Human as they continue their preparations in Stellenbosch for the Rugby World Cup.World Rugby announced last week that it had ...

Alwar sexual assault case: Adhere to MHA guidelines, NCW tells Rajasthan police

Taking cognisance of the matter where a woman was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of a police station in Alwar, the National Commission for Women NCW on Tuesday wrote to the Director-General of Police DGP of Rajas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021